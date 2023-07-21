Tony Bennett died July 21 at the age of 96. The legendary crooner, whose family announced in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, leaves behind a legacy not just as a musician, but also a family man.

“Personally my four children and seven grandchildren are what make me proud but for my singing career there have been so many highlights,” he told Forbes in 2016 when asked about biggest achievements.

A winner of 19 Grammy Awards, Bennett, who is survived by wife Susan, also left behind four children and nine grandchildren at the time of his death. Here’s a look at his kids.

D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett

The singer’s oldest child is son D’Andrea, whom he had with first wife Patricia Beech. Danny was born in 1954 and would go on to manage his father's career. “I don’t just handle a career, I manage a legacy,” he told Billboard in 2011.

Danny Bennett, Antonia Bennett, Tony Bennett, Dae Bennett and Johanna Bennett at 'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come' on Sept. 15, 2016 in New York City. Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Daegal “Dae” Bennett

The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” singer and Beech welcomed another son, Daegal, in 1955, before they divorced in 1971. Dae is a decorated music producer, having won 10 Grammys, including two for “Love for Sale,” his father’s album with Lady Gaga. He also won best traditional pop vocal album at the 2018 Grammys for producing “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90.”

"So thrilled that my son Dae just won a Grammy for 'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,' his father tweeted at the time.

Johanna Bennett

Bennett had daughter Johanna with Sandra Grant in 1969. “My sister and I grew up together and were raised in Beverly Hills, then both of us left and went back east. My sister stayed,” her sister, Antonia, told the Twin Cities Arts Reader in 2019.

Among Bennett's regular tunes was "When Joanna Loved Me," written in 1964 by Jack Segal and Robert Wells. While introducing it on his 1994 "MTV Unplugged" special, Bennett said he named his daughter after the tune.

Johanna mostly stayed out of the public eye, but appeared with her dad on red carpets over the years, including at a 2015 event at Radio City Music Hall celebrating his 90th birthday.

Antonia Bennett

Bennett and Grant married in 1971 and welcomed another daughter, Antonia, in 1974. The couple would divorce in 1984. A singer herself who graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Antonia spent several years opening for her father.

“Antonia’s got the gift,” her dad said about her, according to her website.