Tom Hanks' son Chet shares rare father-son photo

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks shared a rare photo of the two of them together.

The 33-year-old son of the “Forrest Gump” star posted a father-son snap on his Instagram on Dec. 27, which shows him in a jacket, white T-shirt and LA hat. Tom Hanks, on his end, wears a beanie and olive-colored jacket.

Chet Hanks simply captioned the photo, “Gang.”

Tom Hanks shares Chet Hanks with wife Rita Wilson. The couple are also parents to 28-year-old Truman Hanks. The “Cast Away” star is also father to daughter Elizabeth Hanks and son Colin Hanks from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Chet Hanks rarely shares photos of him with his famous family. He did, however, celebrate Mother's Day this year by sharing a photo of him with Wilson.

"The biggest G I know @ritawilson love you mom," he captioned the mother-son pic, adding a red heart emoji.

Chet Hanks has previously opened up about having famous parents, saying that while he was “very blessed” growing up, it was also a “double-edged sword.”

“There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird,” he said in a since-made-private YouTube video, according to E!. “I got to do a lot of cool s--- that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”

However, he added that his “experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous. I was just the son of somebody famous so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt.”

Chet Hanks did get into the family business, though. He’s appeared in shows like “Empire,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Maron” and most recently, “Your Honor.”

Meanwhile, back in 2020, the entire Hanks clan attended the Golden Globes with their dad and Wilson.

Full family moments are few and far between. Wilson, however, did share a throwback of her, Tom Hanks and their kids the same day Chet Hanks shared his photo with his dad.

The singer and actor shared their Hanks family holiday ornament from 1999 and 2000 that featured all four kids.

“Our coolest Christmas card ever. Turn of the Millenium. It was taken on the set of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’ Thanks to our friend Ron Howard we were able to take the photo in front of that awesome tree on set,” Wilson explained in the caption, sharing how Kodak worked with them for the “new technology. I wish they still did it! Happy Holidays everyone.”