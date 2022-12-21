Tom Brady reveals his first post-divorce Christmas will be without his kids in a hotel

Christmas will look a little different for Tom Brady.

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared how he will be spending his first holiday since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

The NFL star shared on the Dec. 19 episode of “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast that he would be spending Christmas Eve without his children and in a hotel room.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady told Jim Gray. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”

“So you just asked a question about, ‘What have you learned from this football season?’ I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel,” Brady continued. “I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is part of what football season has been for a long time.”

Brady and Bundchen share two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The athlete is also father to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridgett Moynahan.

Brady will spend Christmas day playing on the field as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Despite his lengthy NFL career, this will be his first time playing on Christmas.

On Oct. 28, Brady and Bundchen announced that they officially ended their 13-year marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The supermodel also released her own statement, adding in part, “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”

Shortly after the announcement, Brady shared on his podcast that the separation was a "very amicable situation."

“I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he told Gray, adding that he would focus on his priorities at work and home. “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

The Brazilian supermodel, on her end, appears to be spending the holidays in her native country. On Dec. 18, she shared a series of photos on her Instagram which showed her and her kids soaking up the sun and enjoying tasty treats in Brazil.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my (red heart emoji)!” she captioned the post.