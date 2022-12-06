Tom Brady’s son texted him words of encouragement before a game — see the message

Tom Brady's son Benjamin is definitely one of his biggest fans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a screenshot of a text exchange between him and his son, likely before the game on Dec. 5 against the New Orleans Saints, which the Bucs won 17-16.

"I will be watching," Benjamin, 12, wrote. "Say hi to me on camera."

The 45-year-old responded with "YES," adding several red exclamation mark emoji.

"Go and do what you do best," his son continued. "Kick some butt."

Brady posted this text exchange he had with son Benjamin on his Instagram stories. @tombrady via Instagram

Brady called the conversation "the best motivation any Dad can have!!"

The Instagram story comes days before "Benny's" 13th birthday on Dec. 8. His sister, Vivian, celebrated her own birthday on Dec. 5; Brady shared a photo of himself hugging both Benjamin and Vivian in honor of the freshly minted 10-year-old's big day.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart!" Brady wrote, adding a red heart emoji. "You bring so much joy to our life! We love you."

Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, commented with a red heart emoji on the post.

In another Instagram story published on his daughter's birthday, Brady shared a picture of Vivian blowing out candles on a beautifully decorated cake, alongside her smiling brother. He wrote, "10 years old and nothing better than seeing her smile."

In December 2021, Brady posted to Instagram a photo of Benjamin for his 12th birthday, captioning the post, "You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!"

Brady hasn't just shared his affection for his kids on their birthdays, though. The quarterback has notably shown sweet family moments over the years, with many featuring his kids supporting his longstanding football career.

In September, the NFL posted a video of Brady embracing and visiting with his children, who seemed excited to talk to their dad, before a game.

Brady has clearly served as a major influence for his son Jack, 15, who looks to be getting into a football career of his own. He recently captioned a photo of Jack holding a football, "My Inspiration."

He shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, while Brady has both Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October.