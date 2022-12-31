Tom Brady and son Benjamin soak up the sun in sweet poolside pic

He might have seven Super Bowl championships under his belt, but Tom Brady’s latest Instagram proves he has other wins to smile about.

On Dec. 30, the Tampa Bay quarterback took to Instagram story to share a couple of pictures of him and his son Benjamin basking in the post-Christmas season.

“Love this boy,” he wrote in his story, which featured his son’s legs tucked between his own as they lounged by a pool.

The next photo shows Brady pecking the back of Benjamin’s head as they both smile with closed eyes.

Brady shares Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife and model Gisele Bundchen, whom he finalized an amicable divorce with earlier this year.

The footballer is also father to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with actor Bridget Moynahan.

The family reunion is right on time to make up for some missed holiday quality time.

On Dec. 19, Brady appeared on his podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” and revealed that he would be spending Christmas without his children for the very first time.

Instead of celebrating with his three children, the athlete took to the field with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they played against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel,” Brady explained. “I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is part of what football season has been for a long time.”

He did, however, reunite with his children days after. On Dec. 27, the athlete posted a photo on his Instagram story of his children standing in front of the Christmas tree.