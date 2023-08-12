Tom Brady captured in the perfect ‘dad’ photo taking his daughter to Blackpink concert

Tom Brady and his daughter, Vivian, are enjoying more father-daughter bonding time together.

Brady took Vivian, 10, and a group of her friends to the Blackpink concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug. 11.

The retired NFL star commented on his attendance on social media, sharing a funny post on the site formerly known as Twitter, X. He re-shared a tweet from another account, which featured a photo of a wide-eyed and stoic-looking Brady standing in the crowd at the concert.

Brady found humor in the awkward snap, writing out his own caption, “This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken.”

The 46-year-old has been spending plenty of time with his children since announcing his retirement for the second time in February 2023.

Brady shares eldest son Jack, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. He also shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, with his ex-wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

At the end of July, Brady and Vivian traveled to Africa together, a trip he documented on social media. On his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared several frames capturing various moments of a safari adventure with Vivian.

After his 46th birthday on Aug. 3, Brady reflected on the trip in a post on Instagram, sharing more photos, including several snaps posing with Vivian.

“I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life,” he wrote.

In July, Brady also showed off his daughter’s football skills as they enjoyed a dip in the pool.

The former quarterback shared a video on his Instagram story throwing several passes to his daughter from across the pool, joking that she was doing her “best @edelman11 impression,” referring to Julian Edelman, the former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

Earlier in the summer, Brady poked fun at himself once again while enjoying a trip to Disney with his children. In the first frame of his post on Instagram, Brady shared a photo capturing the moment when he was screaming on the Tower of Terror while Vivian appeared cool, calm and collected in the row in front of her dad.

“The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being ‘mad chill,’” Brady joked in the caption.