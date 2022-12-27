While she split from ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, in October, Tia Mowry showed that they're still a united front when it comes to their kids. She shared a few pics of them spending time with both of their children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, on Christmas.

In the sweet family photos, Mowry and Hardrict kiss and cuddle their son and daughter by the fireplace.

"Family will ALWAYS be Family," the "Sister, Sister," alum captioned the holiday pics. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

On Oct. 3, Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict due to irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by TODAY. One day later, she posted a black-and-white photo of she and Hardrict looking into each other's eyes on Instagram and shared that they were splitting.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote at the time. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry at a pre-Oscars party on Feb. 6, 2020. Andrew Toth / Getty Images

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she continued.

Although they’re no longer together, Mowry told E! News on Dec. 8 that she was excited to spend Christmas with her ex.

“We’re gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day,” she said. “We are family and we always will be and that’s what’s important to me.”

During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in November, Mowry shared that she doesn't see her marriage as a failure.

“My marriage was a success,” she said. “I look at it as like a curriculum when you’re in college or high school. You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating. I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children. At the end of that curriculum, there’s a graduation, there’s a celebration. So that’s basically how I’m looking at it now.