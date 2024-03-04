Theresa Caputo's kids: What she's shared about her son and daughter

As a medium, Theresa Caputo regularly helps families connect with the loved ones they've lost. In her personal life, the 56-year-old couldn't be closer to her own family.

Theresa Caputo and her ex-husband Larry Caputo welcomed two children during their 28-year marriage: a son named Lawrence "Larry" Jr. and a daughter named Victoria. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018, Theresa Caputo shared, per People.

In her new show, “Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits,” the medium takes fans into her personal and professional life, giving viewers a glimpse at her tight family bonds.

Theresa Caputo still lives next door to her own parents, and her own children are never far away. She calls her role as a mother "the best thing I’ve done in my life."

Ready to learn more about the medium's two children? Here's everything you need to know.

Larry Jr.

Named after his father, Larry Caputo, Larry Jr. Caputo is the former couple's eldest child. The 33-year-old married his longtime love Leah Munch in June 2023. The ceremony took place in Lake Como, Italy on Theresa Caputo's birthday.

Theresa Caputo told People that the experience was "so emotional."

“He’s my son. And I think because of what I do, I see that a lot of people don’t have family, and Larry and Leah, they wanted it to be all about family. To watch it happen and unfold was just absolutely incredible. Wow," she said.

The proud mom revealed that the couple had been together for 14 years, since their freshman year of college, when they tied the knot.

“And to see them finally be, at this point, where they want to get married, they want to start a family. Every parent’s dream is to see their children be happy, and to find that person that they want to spend the rest of their life with,” she said.

Theresa Caputo regularly features photos of her son on her Instagram page. In 2022, she celebrated his birthday by sharing a photo with the following caption.

"Happy Birthday to My Son My Son ... Being your Mom has and is one of the greatest joys in my life! I love you to the moon and back again 32 looks amazing on you," she captioned the post.

The medium's fans watched Larry Caputo grow up on her TLC reality series, "Long Island Medium."

In 2014, while answering fan questions in preparation for the season premiere of the show, he that he used to find it "annoying" when his mom would talk to strangers and share messages from their departed loved ones. But it didn't shock him.

“Like me, my friends have grown up knowing my mom talks to dead people," he said.

In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Theresa Caputo said she has occasionally used her unique abilities to have some parenting fun.

“I remember saying to my son one time (when) he was going out with his friends as a teenager, ‘Listen, my friends are going to be watching you.’ And he’s like, ‘What friends?’ And ‘I’m like, ‘The dead ones. So they’re gonna tell me if you’re doing something wrong,’” she said.

Victoria

Victoria Mastrandrea is Theresa's youngest child. Per her Instagram page, Victoria works as a hairdresser.

The 29-year-old married Michael Mastrandrea in 2021 and shared a mother-daughter dance with her mom at the reception.

"Such a beautiful emotional PERFECT day my baby girl is MARRIED The emotions of watching @viccaputo get married are indescribable and that she dedicated a song to me ... honestly no words 😭🤍🤍," Theresa Caputo captioned a post on Instagram.

Before getting married, Victoria Mastrandrea appeared on an episode of the TLC show "Say Yes to the Dress" with her mother and grandmother.

Victoria and Michael Mastandrea welcomed their first child, a daughter named Michelina.

“I’m a Grandma. No words to describe the Love and emotion of holding my Granddaughter,” the medium wrote on Instagram after Michelina was born.

In the Lifetime series “Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits,” Michael, Victoria and Michelina live with Theresa Caputo as their house undergoes renovations.

In the second episode, Theresa urges her daughter to leave now that the house is ready. But Victoria seems reluctant to go.

"The best thing about living with my mom is that I don’t have to watch Michelina 24/7. So I am being selfish and I'm torturing Michael just a little bit longer until I get kicked out," Victoria says.

The mother-daughter duo clearly have a tight bond, which Theresa Caputo references in the same episode.

"Even though she’s gonna be moving out our bond will remain strong," she says.

To celebrate Daughter’s Day in 2023, Theresa Caputo posted several photos of herself with Victoria Mastandrea and shared the following message: "You make me proud everyday Love you to the moon and back 💕💕."

The year before, Theresa Caputo posted a birthday tribute to her daughter said she was "incredibly proud of the amazing woman and mother" she has become.