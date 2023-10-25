Call her Ms. Swift: How the pop star is inspiring lesson plans across the country

We all have a lot to learn from Taylor Swift.

The pop superstar seems to have invaded all areas of our lives, from the radio to movies to football.

So it's not surprising that Taylor Swift can also be found in classrooms across the country.

Educators are using Taylor Swift's music, lyrics and even aesthetic to teach daily routines, figurative language and, yes, even math. They see how enthusiastically students respond to Swift, so they harness some of her power to keep kids engaged in the classroom.

Melody Munch, otherwise known as @mrsmunchsmunchkins on Instagram, is a second grade teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She transformed Swift's "Bejeweled" into "When I Walk into School."

Munch plays the song during her class meeting in the morning to help her students learn a new routine for the school year.

"Best believe I'm feeling cool as I walk into school. I can make the whole place better," Munch sings with the class. "And when I walk in, my teacher says, 'Good morning.' My day keeps getting better."

Another teacher, listed on TikTok simply as Kat C (@kattk13), uses instrumental versions of Swift's songs to help her first graders relax and stay focused.

In her video caption, she wrote: "I’ve done this for years and none of my students have ever noticed. Until Friday. I heard one tiny voice, across the room from me, singing the words to 'Anti-Hero.' I smiled at her and said, 'You figured out this is Taylor Swift!' She said, 'Yes! I love Taylor Swift!'"

One by one, the students began quietly singing along to the music.

The teacher continued, "I feel so blessed to live in a world where one artist’s music can bring together different people, of all ages, and all walks of life. I see a classroom Taylor Swift dance party in our very near future."

Faith McPeek (@mcpeekteaches on Instagram) brilliantly transformed Swift's "Cruel Summer" into a lesson in counting by 8s for her third graders.

Her students sing: "We’re in third grade and we’re counting by eights — 8, 16, 24, and 32 — Oh. We are having fun, but we’re learning too. I don’t wanna keep count if I can’t count with you."

A Pennsylvania elementary school teacher (who goes by the handle @teachwithmrc) used a different Swift song — "I Knew You Were Trouble" — to teach his students how to count by 7s. As of today, the video has 20 million views on TikTok.

Mr. C (Sean Connolly) told the the WeAreTeachers.com website that students participate in the process by helping him rewrite lyrics for upcoming lessons.

They sing, "I knew I could count by 7. So 7, 14, now flew me to 21 and 28 ... 'til you get to 35."

His version of "Anti-Hero" — rewritten to help his students learn to count by 3s — actually got a "like" from none other than Ms. Taylor Swift herself.

If you can't get enough "Anti-Hero," you'll love the way Marlee Christianson (@missmarlee23) revamped the lyrics to teach her students about the rock cycle.

"We have this thing called the rock cycle with physical changes. They're always changing continually," students sing. "There is melting and cooling and eroding and compacting. There might be more than one happening."

Patti McGee, an author, educator and consultant, created three Taylor Swift-inspired lesson plans to help middle school teachers connect with their students and help them analyze lyrics, examine literary characters and analyze text.

A quick search for “Taylor Swift” on Teachers Pay Teachers, a platform for educators to share resources, yields over 2,500 items, including classroom rules posters, a "Taylor Swift or Robert Frost?" interactive bulletin board, a figurative language lesson plan, morning greeting posters and So. Much. More.

You can find similar Taylor Swift-inspired items on Etsy, including literary device posters, classroom expectations, student desk nameplates and, of course, Swiftie teacher T-shirts.

Taylor Swift can sell out stadiums, pack theaters, introduce non-sports people to football, make friendship bracelets cool again and educate our youth.

Is there anything she can't do?