‘Sweet Magnolias’ star Carson Rowland and wife Maris are expecting their 1st child

Carson Rowland and his wife, Maris, are expecting their first child together.

The “Sweet Magnolias” star, 25, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple on the beach as they held several sonogram photos.

The actor also shared two more black and white snaps from the photoshoot as they embraced in a hug while the waves crashed against the sand.

“Baby Rowland coming in November,” he wrote in the caption. “Your mom and I love you so much already. We can’t wait to meet you!”

Maris shared the same photo on Instagram, alongside a picture of her positive pregnancy test. In her caption, she shared a similar sentiment to her husband, adding the message, “Happy first Father’s Day to my best friend and husband.”

Congratulations, Carson and Maris! @marisjoyrowland / Instagram

The comment section of both posts were filled with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and some of the actor’s co-star’s from the Netflix hit, which will be returning for a third season on July 20. Rowland plays high schooler Tyler Townsend on "Sweet Magnolias."

“IM LOSING MY MARBLES!!!!” JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who portrays his character's mom, Maddie Townsend, on the show. “Love you two so much! Cannot wait to spoil this baby!!!”

Garcia Swisher also left a comment on Maris Rowland’s post, writing, “Overwhelmed w joy! Love you three so much!”

“Congratulations!” Anneliese Judge, who portrays Annie Sullivan on the show, wrote on both of their announcement posts.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who portrays the character Noreen, commented, “Omggggggg omgggggg omg!!!!! Congrats!!!”

“Happy pre-birth Father’s Day!” Dion Johnstone, who portrays the character Erik Whitley on the show, wrote. “And a HUGE Congratulations to the both of you.”

The couple’s announcement was also celebrated by family, with the actor’s sister, Carolynn Rowland Shada, commenting, “that precious baby is so loved!! November needs to come faster.”

Rowland Shada’s husband and former star of Netflix’s “Julie and the Phantoms” Jeremy Shada, also celebrated the news in the comments, simply writing, “Yay!!!”

Carson and Maris Rowland got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating. The couple tied the knot Oct. 16, 2021, just a few months after their engagement.

On their first wedding anniversary, the 25-year-old actor shared a snap from their wedding day capturing the couple kissing as he dipped his wife. In the caption, he simply wrote, “The best year, bar none. Happy anniversary, my love.”

Maris Rowland shared her own post, writing “I love you more than ever!” in the caption alongside two black and white snaps from their special day.