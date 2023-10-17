Suzanne Somers’ son is mourning the death of his mother.

The “Three’s Company” star died Oct. 15 — one day before she would’ve turned 77 — from breast cancer, her daughter-in-law told The New York Times. Her only child, Bruce Somers Jr., whom she shared with her first husband, Bruce Somers, paid tribute to her in a moving Instagram post on her birthday.

“She soared higher than most can dream. She protected those who didn’t have a voice. She asked the questions most didn’t know to ask. She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions,” he captioned a photo of his mother giving him a kiss while they were eating a meal.

“To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn. She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that.”

Bruce Somers Jr. then reflected on the life lessons he learned as his mother, who married second husband Alan Hamel in 1977, became a star.

“Growing up, it was us against the world. And then she took the world by storm,” he wrote.

“It’s always too soon, no matter how prepared we may be. But she will live through me as she taught me to be kind, to be present, to love and be loved, to care, to express, and to always speak from the heart… because THAT is the voice of God.

Suzanne Somers and son Bruce Jr. Somers during Suzanne Somers Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, Calif. Steve Granitz / WireImage

“Mom, you left me with all the tools, though I’ll still need your guiding spirit around me. I feel you and know you are there. But I will miss your sweet hand and caring eyes that would look deep into my soul for verification that everything was okay.”

Bruce Somers Jr. also lamented the gravity of losing his mother and wishing they had more time together.

“Thank you for being the best mother any son could ever dream of. I miss you already. Call me greedy, but 57 years wasn’t enough. And yet, I received more love than I could ever imagine,” he wrote.

“I love you so dearly. Happy Birthday on what would have been your 77th birthday. Please gorge on all the birthday cake you want while you make all the other angels sing, dance, laugh and cry. Today, Heaven is lucky.”