Stephen “tWitch” Boss shares sweet wedding videos for 9th anniversary

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, reached another milestone in marriage.

The couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 10. Boss marked the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram, sharing several snaps from the couple’s December 2013 wedding.

In the carousel of photos, Boss posted two pictures of the couple dancing as well as one silly photo showing off their wedding rings.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years,” Boss wrote in the caption before adding several red heart emojis.

Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram story to mark the couple’s anniversary, as well.

She posted a photo of Boss and Holker on their special day as they held hands at golden hour while her son gave her daughter-in-law a kiss on the forehead. In a text overlay, she added, “Happy 9th Anniversary Luvs!”

Boss reposted his mom’s story, adding the sweet note, “Love you mom!!!”

The couple, who are both alums of “So You Think You Can Dance,” began dating in 2010. After their nuptials, Boss and Holker welcomed two children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Holker also has 14-year-old daughter Weslie Fowler from a previous relationship.

The couple opened up about their blended family during an August 2020 interview with TODAY Parents, including how they navigated introducing Fowler to Boss.

“I didn’t start hanging out with Weslie right away. We waited about six months,” Boss explained. “Allison handled it brilliantly. She wanted to make sure she knew exactly who I was and that is was going to be long-term.”

Holker emphasized that she didn’t want to end up forcing a relationship between Boss and her daughter, adding, “I wanted to let [the relationship] grow over time. I knew I had to be patient. And today, Weslie and Stephen have this beautiful, special connection.”

Over the course of nearly a decade of marriage, Boss and Holker have struck a perfect balance between parenthood and their own careers, as well as their relationship.

Boss told TODAY in June 2016, “Finding a balance between all of the things we need to do...while introducing [our kids] to the work we actually do, is constantly, constantly, constantly a work in progress."

Part of that balance includes taking the time out of his day to “reconnect” with his wife. Boss explained, “Date night is a beautiful thing. Sometimes we like to go out and just drive and talk.”