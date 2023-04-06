Ana Obregón promised her late son that she would bring his daughter into the world — and she did.

The Spanish actor revealed in an interview with Hola! that the baby she recently welcomed with the help of a surrogate is not her child, but the daughter of her late son, Aless Lequio, who died at the age of 27 from cancer in May 2020.

“This baby girl is not my daughter, but my granddaughter. She is Aless’ daughter and when she grows up I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him,” Obregón, 68, told the magazine.

Baby Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón was born March 20 in a hospital in Miami.

Obregón shared that when her son was diagnosed with cancer, he froze his sperm before starting chemotherapy.

The actor at the "Cancer Ball" charity dinner presented by Elle magazine at the Royal Theatre on Oct. 20, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Pablo Cuadra / WireImage

She said that the process of conceiving her son’s baby “was made the day my child went to heaven.”

“What people don’t know is that this was Aless’ last wish: to bring a child into the world,” she said, adding that Aless told her and his father, Alessandro Lequio, “a week before he died.”

Obregón chose to preserve her son's samples in the United States and get a U.S.-based surrogate as surrogacy is forbidden by law in Spain, per Reuters.

“The only thing that has allowed me to continue living every day, every second, is to fulfill the mission of bringing Aless’ daughter into the world,” she said, disregarding the criticism that she is facing in her native country.

Baby Ana Sandra is legally Obregón’s daughter and will have dual citizenship. And while she noted that the process wasn’t easy, with the legalities of it all, she knew that she had to fulfill her son’s last wishes.

The new grandmother shared that she found out in August that the baby was conceived and in December that it was a girl.

“I’m happy! Surrounded by diapers, bottles, all pink, full of bows and smelling like perfume, how wonderful!” she said. “Also, Aless Lequio loved babies and would go crazy every time he saw one. He told me: ‘I am going to call my first daughter Ana, like you, mommy.’”

Obregón, meanwhile, said she’s not opposed to having more grandchildren via surrogacy. “My son wanted five kids,” she said. “Maybe one day we will have a boy.”

“I failed my son and I could not save him, but this, which I swore to him with my life, I have done and no one can take that away from me,” she said. “And I don’t think there is anyone in the world, when they see this beautiful girl — who was so desired by her father from heaven and by me on earth and by all those who love me — will not think the same way. It is something that only fathers or mothers who have lost a child will perfectly understand.”