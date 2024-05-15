Sophie Turner pushes back on divorce rumors; says she’s a ‘good mum’ and not a ‘partier’

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from wife of four years, Sophie Turner, in September 2023, saying that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Turner, however, was not.

Stories may have circulated that Turner was a "bad mom" this fall, but the "Game of Thrones" star is finally telling her own side of the story now.

In a May 15 interview with British Vogue, Turner detailed the pain she felt while her children were in the U.S. with Jonas while she was on set in England playing the title character in an upcoming movie.

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,’” Turner told the publication.

Admitting that she's still "in shock" over being painted as a wayward mother, Turner said she appreciated the fans who rushed to her defense.

“If something like this had happened to me 10 years ago I don’t think I would have had the same support," she said.

Turner said she had a difficult time keeping her spirits up during her custody battle with Jonas, but she found the strength to keep going when her lawyer reminded her that she was fighting for her children.

“Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it," said the actress. "I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

Turner said she's "unhappy" with the way the divorce played out, especially with regard to her two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, saying, "They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

She said she hopes that she and Jonas will be able to co-parent their kids harmoniously: "My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents. I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”