This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Janelle Brown just marked a challenging milestone after her son Garrison Brown's death last month.

On April 10, the "Sister Wives" star celebrated what would have been Garrison's 26th birthday by sharing a video montage of a few of his past birthdays on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," the mother of six captioned the post. "We are missing you terribly today."

In the short clip, a somewhat bashful Garrison smiles for the camera as he looks at his birthday cake. The scene then transitions to a photo of the reality star proudly holding up a Lego set and shifts back to Garrison posing in front of another birthday cake before ending on a photo of Janelle with her son as a young child.

"It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore," she wrote in the caption. "We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place)."

The mother of six went on to say that she still feels her son's presence.

"I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed," she wrote.

Janelle's daughter, Maddie Brown Brush, posted her mom's video in her Instagram story and added the following caption: "Happy birthday, Carebear. Miss you dearly."

Janelle's followers were quick to send their condolences in the comments section.

"Happy heavenly birthday ... sending you so much love and praying for comfort of your broken heart," one wrote.

Another Instagram user penned the following comment: "Praying for you today. So glad you were able to celebrate him."

What else has Janelle said about her late son, Garrison?

Janelle and Kody Brown announced the death of their 25-year-old son on March 5. Later, Flagstaff, Arizona police told NBC News he appeared to have died by suicide.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," Janelle wrote in her initial Instagram post.

Three days after her son died, Janelle posted the last photo she ever took with all of her children.

"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken," she captioned the post.

The reality star also took to Instagram to thank anyone who had donated to various animal causes in honor of Garrison, a known animal lover.

“I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name. Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much,” she captioned her post.

On March 30, Janelle shared several photos from a celebration of life ceremony that she attended with family and Garrison’s National Guard unit. In her caption, she thanked the public for the outpouring of love she has received over the past few weeks.

“The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.