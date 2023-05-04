NFL star Shaq Barrett's wife breaks silence after their toddler daughter dies in drowning accident

Jordanna Barrett, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett has broken her silence days after the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Arrayah — the Barretts' daughter — died on April 30 after drowning in a pool at the couple’s residence in Tampa, Florida. Jordanna shared the statement with a photo of her daughter on her Instagram.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers,” the post’s caption began. “Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so so sorry.”

The post featured a picture of Arrayah taken last month on her birthday. In the image, the toddler smiles while wearing a pink tutu and a birthday shirt.

“Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada,” Jordanna’s post continued with reference to their three other children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon, and Aaliyah.

“We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

The post includes a link to her daughter’s obituary, which reflected on her “sweet and sassy” nature and dynamic with her parents.

“Everybody knew that Arrayah had her daddy wrapped around her finger and was the sunshine in her mama’s eyes,” the obituary reads. “Arrayah’s energy was unmatched. She loved to sing. She loved to laugh. She was SO smart. Arrayah Barrett had HER way with everyone. There was a sparkle in her eyes that drew your attention. Her endearing nature was so kind and magnetic.”

On May 1, Tampa police confirmed that they received a call regarding a child that had fallen into a pool before 9:30 a.m.

“The child was transported to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later,” police said in a statement. A the time, the police reported that they did not suspect foul play in Arrayah’s death, but an investigation was ongoing.

In response to the news, the Buccaneers football team expressed their pain for the Barretts.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” a statement on Twitter said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.”