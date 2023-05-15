Shakira’s young sons play piano and sing in her new emotional music video

Shakira's new song is deeply personal and dedicated to her two sons, Milan and Sasha.

The singer released the music video for her emotional track “Acróstico,” in which she sings about how her kids taught her the real meaning of love and how she only wants the best for them.

Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, appear in the video, singing and playing the piano with their mom.

“This year Milan has written songs that have made me tear up with emotion and Sasha has spent hours at the piano, discovering his voice,” Shakira wrote in Spanish on her Instagram caption on May 15. “Both have been by my side in the studio and upon hearing this song dedicated to them they asked me to be a part of it.”

“They have felt it and interpreted it in their own way and for themselves, with the passion and emotion that a person who carries music within them does,” she continued.

“Milan and Sasha, it’s so beautiful to see how you spread your wings to make your dreams come true. There is nothing else that makes me feel more fulfilled than being your mother,” she concluded her post.

The video shows the family trio sitting at the piano, as shots of someone packing up the kids’ rooms and turning off the lights at an empty house flash on the screen.

Shakira is also seen sitting at the piano by herself, surrounded with packed boxes around her. There’s also a shot of a foosball table, seemingly referencing her ex and father of her sons, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.

The song's lyrics go deeper into the love she has for her sons and how she will always be there for them.

“You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end/ I tried not to let you see me cry, not to let you see my fragility, but things are not always as we dream/ Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive/ Never doubt that I will be here/ Talk to me and I’ll listen to you,” Shakira sings in Spanish.

Little Sasha is the first one to sing his verses in Spanish, “Loving you serves as anesthesia to pain/ makes me feel better/ I’m here for whatever you need/You came to complete what I am.” Milan repeats the same verses towards the end of the song.

The video ends with the three of them hugging.

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in June 2022 after being together for 11 years. Since then, she's revealed that she and her sons were leaving Spain for “the pursuit of their happiness.”

Shakira has been open about her separation, sharing in a February interview that this has been an “honest and brutal time” in her life.

“Not all dreams in life come true,” she said. “But life finds a way to make it up to you in some way.”

She also released a couple songs seemingly calling out Piqué. Her song “BZRP Music Session #53” is known as a revenge song in which she sings about being too good for the person and references his new partner. In “TQG” with Karol G, she also touches on feeling hurt after seeing her ex with another woman.