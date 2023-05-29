Pregnant Serena Williams pokes fun at her growing baby bump

Serena Williams just aced her latest Instagram caption about her pregnancy.

The 41-year-old tennis star is currently on vacation in Italy and, in a recent post on her Instagram, joked about her growing baby bump.

“CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear,” Williams captioned a May 29 post, featuring two different perspectives of her bump. “I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back."

In the first photo, Williams poses in a black bodycon gown facing the camera so that the size of her belly is obscure.

In the next picture, she poses in profile while cradling her growing stomach. In both photos, the 23-time Grand Slam winner stands before a decadent arrangement of white flowers.

In the comments section of the post, Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, replied to the photo with a fun tidbit about the upcoming addition to their family. Ohanian and Williams are already parents to 5-year-old Alexis Olympia.

“This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia,” Ohanian replied to the post. “It’s everywhere.”

Fans also commented well-wishes for the tennis star amid her pregnancy.

“Soooooooo happy for you!” one user commented. “You truly are such a gift and inspiration to all Moms! Praying for a safe and beautiful pregnancy and a healthy and blessed one!”

“Baby got back!!” a tickled fan replied.

“Girl, stop,” another wrote. “Love your wicked sense of humor! You are gorgeously glowing.”

Of course, after seeing the post, some fans couldn’t help but speculate the sex of Williams’ current bun in the oven.

“Must be a girl,” one fan replied, while another insisted “This tells me that you’re having a BOY.”

Williams and Ohanian revealed they were expecting their second child at the Met Gala on May 1. The tennis star graced the red carpet in a black gown designed by Gucci and strings of pearls.

The tennis player confirmed the news of her pregnancy with a post on her Instagram, writing, “was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

In 2022, Williams confirmed that she was retiring from tennis to grow her family in an essay for Vogue in which she posed alongside her daughter. In the piece, Williams opened up about how she struggled with having to “choose between tennis and family.”

“Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity,” she wrote at the time. “Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital.”

The athlete, who is often referred to as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, also opened up about how her age played into her decision to retire.

“A lot of people don’t realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017,” she explained. “But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give.”

In an interview with TODAY in August 2022, ahead of her final tournament, Williams answered if the U.S. Open was truly the end.

“I think so, but who knows?” she told TODAY co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

“You never know,” she continued. “I’ve learned in my career, never say never.”