Scarlett Johansson says her two kids’ names have a ‘connection’ that most people miss

Scarlett Johansson's kids' names are connected in a sweet way.

Johansson and husband Colin Jost share a baby boy named Cosmo they welcomed last year. Johansson is also mom to an 8-year-old daughter, Rose, she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

In an interview on Monday with Kelly Clarkson on her titular talk show, Johansson joked that they'd just thrown letters together to make the name Cosmo.

"It just seemed like a refreshing — I just thought it was so charming," she said. "And then our friends all liked it."

She added that Jost's mom took awhile to get on board but eventually came around.

Clarkson commented that both Rose and Cosmo are types of flowers.

"Not a lot of people make that connection," Johansson replied. "Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow."

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson cheese at one another during the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jost and Johansson shared their baby news on Aug. 18, 2021.

“OK OK we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” Jost wrote on Instagram at the time, jokingly using the opportunity to direct all media inquiries to his "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update" co-host, Michael Che.

Jost is Johansson's third husband. In addition to French journalist Dauriac, to whom she was married to for just shy of three years ending in 2017, the "Black Widow" star was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

In an interview with TODAY in April 2022, she said being home during the pandemic after welcoming her son allowed her the "space to make a nest and enjoy all that."

She added that while she normally takes back-to-back projects, when Hollywood was "forced" to slow down due to COVID-19, she'd been able to practice mindfulness.

"It allowed me to be thoughtful about how I wanted to spend my time, and what I wanted to prioritize and I think that I'll carry that with me forever."