Savannah Chrisley reveals why her incarcerated dad won’t meet her new boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley is happy with her new beau, Robert Shiver, but wishes she could share this moment with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The 26-year-old reality star revealed during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that her father, who is serving 10 years in prison, is “very against” meeting Shiver while he is incarcerated.

“You know, dad is very against it just because (he said), ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,’ and I feel like it’s more a male pride type of thing,” Savannah Chrisley said.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of federal fraud charges and hiding their wealth from tax authorities. Julie Chrisley was originally sentenced to seven years but her sentence was reduced by 14 months. The “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch also got his original 12 years reduced to 10. They reported to prison on Jan. 17.

Savannah Chrisley said she misses having the opportunity to have easy and quick chats with her father, and talk about what is going on with her relationships.

“Anyone I’ve ever dated, he and I have spoken about, like, I’ve told him everything,” she told “ET”. “So, I long for those conversations — to have them, to tell him all the amazing things that are happening within my relationship and how awesome Robert is and how he’s responded to certain situations; how he has responded to situations in my life is something I’ve always wanted.”

She added that she and her father “are very similar, so that’s a thing I feel, like, he’s the male version of me.”

Savannah Chrisley and Shiver went Instagram official on Nov. 4, after she shared three photos of them together. One of the photos included them kissing.

"Sometimes... it just works," she captioned the slideshow.

Savannah Chrisley first shared that she was dating Shiver on a September episode of Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files.”

As for her mom, Savannah Chrisley told “ET” that very much wants to meet Shiver.

“Mom’s very much all for it ‘cause she’s like, ‘Hey, if y’all are gonna end up together I need to meet him,’” she said. “And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she’s heard all the stories. So she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet mom, for sure.”

Adding, “Who knows about dad. But like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they’ll be home sooner than later.”

Savannah Chrisley and Shiver have their fair share of legal connections. In August, Shiver's wife, Lindsay Shiver, was charged with unsuccessfully conspiring to kill him. The estranged couple are still married, but had previously filed for divorce in April 2023.

Savannah Chrisley also touched on the fact that her boyfriend is still married and has seen the comments people have made about them.

“Everything that’s going on in his life, it could last years, you know? I’m like, ‘Hey, he had filed for divorce.’ Like, I get it," she said, "I would love it if he was legally divorced but like, what’s he supposed to do? Wait two or three years in order to move on? That’s the tough part, just hearing all the flak that’s coming my way.”

“It just sucks when you have something so great and all these outside sources try to taint it and tear it down,” she continued, adding that for the most part, “95% of it is positive.”