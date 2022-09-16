How Sarah Michelle Gellar slays it during back-to-school season

Sarah Michelle Gellar is about to become the mom of a teenager. And she's prepared.

"I know firsthand how hard it is to be a girl in middle school," Gellar, told TODAY Parents of her daughter Charlotte, who turns 13 on Sept. 19. "And I didn't have social media to contend with. I think it’s about being a good listener, because no one wants advice from their parents."

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star, 45, shares Charlotte and 9-year-old son Rocky with actor Freddie Prinze Jr., 46.

Charlotte won't be on social media, though, as Gellar won't allow it right now.

"She’s not really interested (in social media) but she also understands why I hold steadfast to my rules until the time is right and I feel that she's ready," Gellar said. "If you keep social media from them entirely, they're going to find a way to sneak it. Most importantly, it's teaching them how to navigate it."

Gellar spoke to TODAY Parents from Atlanta, where she's filming the Paramount+ series "Wolf Pack." She serves as executive producer and plays an arson investigator in the show.

The supernatural series is based on novels by Edo van Belkom and is written and executive produced by "Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis, according to a press release.

Filming in another state didn't prevent any back-to-school madness — last month, Gellar flew back to Los Angeles specifically for the kids' first day of school.

"I did not want to miss the sign pictures," she explained. "I took pictures, took them to drop-off and flew back."

Seeing how quickly her son caught a cold that week, Gellar's new "Flu Flex" partnership with Rite Aid is opportune. The campaign encourages people to flex and show off their flu shots on social media with the hashtag #FluFlex.

"What’s the best way to combat the flu? The flu shot," Gellar said. "This is not new information, right? It's even more important this year to protect yourself against germs."

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and their daughter Charlotte, then 3, at Disneyland in Anaheim, California in 2013. Paul Hiffmeyer / Disney Enterprises via Getty Images

With their history of asthma, Gellar's family was serious about masks and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Any kind of respiratory illness for us holds a very different level," she explained.

Gellar and Prinze celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this month. They starred in the 1997 film "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and wed in 2002.

Having children, she said, was their best decision.

"It’s not about what we want to do; it's about, is the homework done? All of a sudden you’re thinking about somebody else," Gellar said. "You’ve created these beings and you’re responsible for them and if you take that as seriously as we both do, it bonds you in a different way."

This holds true even when their kids claim they live in "the strictest household around."

"I think kids like rules and guidelines," Gellar insisted. "Sure, they’ll want to push them a little bit, but they’re not ready for free rein. And I think they know that."

