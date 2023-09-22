Salma Hayek shares cute throwback video in honor of her daughter's 16th birthday

Salma Hayek is celebrating her baby turning 16.

The actor shared a sweet video montage filled with videos and photos of her daughter Valentina on her birthday, praising all her wonderful qualities and how she's grown over the years.

“Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride and gratitude for the day you were born. Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools,” Hayek — who shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault — wrote on her Instagram on Sept. 21. “For those of us fortunate enough to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your courage.”

The “Frida” star continued by thanking Valentina for "filling our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit. For challenging us to grow with your depth. And for inspiring us with your soulfulness every day."

"Happy sweet 16th, Valentina; may this be the sweetest year yet!" she concluded.

Over the years, the Oscar-nominated star has shared special moments with her daughter with her fans.

Here is everything to know about Valentina Paloma Pinault.

The family at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Valentina was born in 2007

Hayek and then-fiancé Pinault welcomed their first child together on Sept. 21, 2007.

Valentina is Hayek's only child, while Pinault is father to three older children: François, Mathilde and Augustin.

“I became a mother very late,” Hayek told Vogue Mexico in 2022. “I did it once I found my partner for life, that I had a stable career, but I wanted a (child) so badly that nothing else mattered.”

She wants to be in the entertainment industry

In her cover story for Vogue Mexico, Valentina shared that she would like to actor or direct.

“I would like to be an actress and then a director because that’s what makes sense in my head,” she told the magazine in Spanish. “Also, I think it might be harder to be a director if you don’t have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing.”

She is a Lana del Rey fan

In their “Inside Salma Hayek And Her Daughter Valentina Paloma’s Bag” segment for Vogue Mexico, Valentina had a Lana del Rey candle.

“I pray to Lana del Rey,” she said in Spanish, with Hayek adding, “When she’s inspired by music.”

Valentina added that she’s also a Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks fan, as well as Kanye West’s music.

She loves photography

In that same interview, she had a film camera, sharing that one of her passions is to take photos.

“I take photos of my friends with disposable cameras,” she said in Spanish. “I love photography. I take photography classes at school and I love taking pictures of my friends.”

She borrows — and sometimes steals — her mother's clothes and purses

Additionally, Hayek also called out her daughter for taking her Yves Saint Laurent purse that she was currently using. Valentina also had some of her mom’s makeup in there.

“I can see in that purse everything I can’t find in my drawers,” Hayek said.

However, a special moment happened at the 2023 Oscars when Valentina wore her mom's 1997 dress.

The strapless red Isaac Mizrahi dress was first worn by the actor for the Fire and Ice Ball, 10 years before Valentina was born.