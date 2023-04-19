Ryan Reynolds talks about what it’s been like going from having 3 kids to 4 with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is sharing some insight into his and wife Blake Lively’s life as parents to four kids.

The “Deadpool” star talked about how it felt to go from having three kids to four. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child and are also parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so,” the actor told ET Canada. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed.”

Adding, “But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Reynolds also shared the similarities between his personal family and Lively’s.

“I come from four, Blake comes from five,” he told the outlet. “Both of us are the youngest.”

The couple, who have been married since 2012, tend to keep their children out of the spotlight. Back in February, Reynolds shared a brief update on his growing family during a Feb. 13 appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch.

“Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble,” he said.

However, the actor did not disclose the baby’s sex or name.

The former “Gossip Girl” star seemingly confirmed over Super Bowl weekend that she had given birth. She posted a handful of photos on her Instagram which showed her with no baby bump.

In November, Reynolds said during an appearance on TODAY that he and Lively didn’t know the sex of their unborn child.

“We never find out until (the baby is born),” he said, adding, “I know girls. So I’m kind of hoping (for that). But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

The couple, meanwhile, appear to be doing well with their latest bundle of joy. Earlier this month, Lively shared candid photos of her, Reynolds and both of their moms on vacation.

“She sells seashells down by the seashore,” the “Simple Favor” actor captioned the post.

The photos showed Lively in a black bathing suit, Reynolds enjoying the beach and a cute selfie of the couple with moms Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively.