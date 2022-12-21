Rumer Willis is pregnant and mom Demi Moore couldn’t be happier

The Willis family is getting bigger!

Rumer Willis revealed that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas — and mom Demi Moore couldn’t be happier.

Moore and Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter announced her pregnancy in a joint Instagram on Dec. 20. The black-and-white photos the couple shared show Rumer Willis with her baby bump as Thomas gives her belly a kiss.

The second photo is a shadow of a pregnant Rumer Willis in the background, and the third photo shows the musician cradling his girlfriend’s baby bump.

They captioned the post with a sprout emoji.

Moore also shared the same photos on her Instagram and shared her excitement to become a grandmother.

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” the actor captioned her post. She also included a sprout emoji.

Rumer Willis replied to her mom, writing, “Love you mama.”

Rumer Willis' sister Tallulah Willis also posted the pics on her profile, captioning them, “entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era.”

Scout Willis also wrote a similar caption on her post, “Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era,” also adding, “Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend.”

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, also congratulated her stepdaughter on her Instagram.

“Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas,” she wrote speaking on her and the actor’s behalf. “We are elated over here!”

The mom-to-be commented on her stepmother’s post, “Love you guys so much.”

While it's unknown how long Rumer Willis and Thomas have been dating, they went Instagram official on Nov. 15. "The House Bunny" actor shared a series of photos of the two together.

Rumer Willis’ pregnancy news comes a week after the blended family spent some time together. On Dec. 13, Moore shared a photo of her three daughters, as well as Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, posing in front of a Christmas tree. Tallulah’s tiny dog, Pilaf, also made an appearance.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” she captioned the post.

The family has been more united since they the announced that the “Die Hard” star was taking a break from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” read a family statement. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”