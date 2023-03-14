Rumer Willis' baby shower was a family affair! See the pics from inside the celebration

Rumer Willis’ pregnancy forecast has a baby in store, and ahead of her big delivery day, there was a sunny shower.

Ahead of her delivery, the “9-1-1” actor spent March 12 surrounded by family and friends as they gathered around for a baby shower. Willis, who announced that she was expecting her first child with singer Derek Richard Thomas in December, appeared all smiles.

Demi Moore with her daughters as well as Emma Heming Willis and her daughters at Rumer Willis' baby shower on Mar 12, 2023. Michael Simon / Shutterstock

The actor’s sisters, Scout LaRue Willis (31), Tallulah Belle Willis (29), Evelyn Willis (8) and Mabel Willis (10), shared in the celebrations, appearing in photos alongside each other. Willis also posed for photos with her mother, Demi Moore, and Emma Heming Willis, her father Bruce Willis’ wife.

Willis posed for pictures wearing a form-fitting white dress and sporting springy blonde curls.

Demi Moore with her daughter and Emma Heming Willis at Rumer Willis' baby shower Los Angeles on Mar 12, 2023. Michael Simon / Shutterstock

It’s not the first time Willis has enthusiastically shown off her bump with a figure-hugging look since becoming pregnant.

On Dec. 20, the actor publicly shared the news of her pregnancy for the first time with a carousel of intimate black-and-white photos. The pictures saw Willis wearing a snug black long-sleeve unitard.

At the time, Willis captioned the post with a green emoji sprig and shared a carousel photo of her baby bump and Thomas lovingly holding onto her.

Later her mother shared the same post on her Instagram account, writing, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

On Jan. 30, the actor post a joint selfie with her younger sister Scout on Instagram, which saw the two wearing matching burnt orange outfits. In the photo, Willis could be seen lifting her shirt to show off her growing belly.

Last week on March 11, Willis shared photos of her appearance alongside her mother as they attended the Donatella Versace show. For the red carpet, Willis wore a black sheath mini dress paired with a blazer.

"Magical night with mama @demimoore for @versace 👝 what a glorious show @donatella_versace bravo," she captioned the post.