Royals share new photo of Kate Middleton and all 3 kids in honor of UK Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day to the Princess of Wales!

The former Kate Middleton appeared in a photo with her children in honor of Mother’s Day, which fell on March 19 this year in the United Kingdom. (Mother’s Day in the United States is on May 14 this year.)

“Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” read the caption on the photo, which was shared by the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the sweet picture, snapped by royal photographer Matt Porteous, the princess sits in a tree with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The royal couple also shared a candid pic of the princess smiling and holding Louis in her arms.

This picture appears to have been taken in Norfolk, U.K., at some point in 2022, on the same day the royal family posed for their official 2022 Christmas card photo.

The princess and her kids are wearing the same summery outfits as in their official holiday portrait.

In that photo, which also included Prince William, the family walked hand-in-hand while coordinating in shades of blue.

This is the first Mother’s Day the family has celebrated since moving to their new home at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The news of the family relocating to Windsor broke in August 2022, just in time for George, Charlotte and Louis to begin the academic year at the nearby Lambrook School, marking the first time all three children attended the same school at the same time.

Just as the new school year was beginning, Queen Elizabeth II, the children’s great-grandmother, died at 96 on Sept. 8.

George and Charlotte accompanied their parents to the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, while the younger Louis was not in attendance.

All three children, however, were on hand for the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham in Norfolk on Dec. 25, marking the first Christmas service attended by the new monarch, King Charles III.

It also marked the royal couple's first Christmas as the Prince and Princess of Wales, after previously being styled as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.