Rosie O’Donnell celebrates son Blake’s engagement: ‘I cried’

Rosie O’Donnell is one proud mom after watching son Blake O’Donnell get down on one knee and propose to his fiancée.

The 23-year-old asked girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt to marry him during a Broadway performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Sunday, Dec. 18 — and his mom was right beside him when it happened.

On Dec. 19, Rosie O’Donnell shared an Instagram post that showed her son popping the question in one photo.

Blake O’Donnell was beaming as he surprised his fiancée with her engagement ring. Westervelt smiled while she clasped her hands together.

There was also another unexpected guest in attendance who congratulated the couple. The newly-engaged couple posed alongside the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a second picture.

“Last night — my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him — and she said yes !!!” the 60-year-old comedian cheered in the caption. “The crowd clapped — and hillary clinton was there too.”

She added, “I cried all through phantom of the opera — wishing my mom was here to see it all.”

Rosie O’Donnell also included the hashtags “love” and “family” and three heart emojis.

Multiple celebrity friends celebrated Westervelt and Blake O’Donnell in the comments.

“The White Lotus” actor Aubrey Plaza said, “GO BLAKEYYYYYY GOOOO.”

“Rosemary’s Baby” actor Mia Farrow commented, “Beautiful!! Im so happy for everyone!!

Broadway icon and “The Good Fight” star Audra McDonald wrote, “Congrats Ro!!!! I remember when you first brought him home. So beautiful!!!!”

Blake O’Donnell gushed about his bride-to-be on his Instagram page as well. He uploaded a slideshow that included photos of Westervelt showing off her sparkler.

“I liked it so I (finally) put a ring on it,” he joked in the caption. “I can’t wait to start the next chapter in our lives together, and I’m so grateful to be doing it with my ride or die.”

In her post, Westervelt playfully told her fiancée that proposing after six years together was the “stupidest question you’ve ever asked me.”

She then thanked her future mother-in-laws in the lengthy caption and tagged Rosie O’Donnell, Kelli Carpenter and Anne Steele.

Rosie O’Donnell shares Blake, Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, and Vivienne, 20, with ex-wife Carpenter. Following their divorce, Carpenter married Steele in 2013.

Carpenter congratulated the couple with a sweet tribute and revealed that her son proposed with her grandmother’s antique wedding ring.

The “A League of Their Own” star is also mother to 9-year-old Dakota, whom she shared with ex-wife Michelle Rounds. Rounds died by suicide in 2017, according to People.

The former host of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” rarely posts pictures of her children on social media.

However, last year, she uploaded a series of photos with Blake O’Donnell, Westervelt and Dakota.

“We r family,” she simply wrote in the caption.