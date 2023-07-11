Rihanna shows off baby bump in racy red lingerie photos for Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is putting her baby bump on display in a new promotion for Savage X Fenty.

The singer shared a post to her Instagram July 10 promoting her "new fav’s ….sheer x group" dropping from the lingerie company she founded in 2018.

The photos show the artist in a red underwire bra and matching underwear, posing in front of rolls of fabrics stacked on a shelf.

By Tuesday morning, the post had nearly 7 million likes.

The singer recently stepped down as CEO of Savage X Fenty. Though she'll maintain her role as “brand visionary,” Hillary Super took over the top position on June 26.

"It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," Rihanna said in a statement at the time. "This is just the beginning for us and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."

She went on to call Super a "strong leader" who will be " focused on taking the business to an even higher level."

Rihanna has previously celebrated her growing baby bump in a recent Louis Vuitton campaign. On June 26, the luxury French fashion house released several photos of the musician modeling coats and handbags from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2024 men’s collection, which was designed by fellow musician Pharrell Williams.

Back in May, Rihanna posted pregnancy lingerie photos to promote Savage X Fenty's fifth anniversary as a company.

She famously announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl in February, where she was the halftime performer. Dressed in a tight red outfit that seemed to showcase a baby bump, she placed her hands on her belly several times throughout her set. Later, her reps confirmed to NBC News that she was expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.

Her first baby, a son she and A$AP Rocky recently revealed to be named Rza, was born May 13, 2022.

In a caption for the baby's first birthday, A$AP Rocky seemingly revealed that his firstborn's name was inspired by rapper Robert Fitzgerald Diggs of the Wu-Tang Clan, who goes by the stage name Rza.