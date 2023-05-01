Rihanna’s pregnancy style just keeps getting better.

The singer, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, turned heads in a fabulous feather-filled look over the weekend and shared several photos of the eye-catching ensemble on her Instagram page.

The 35-year-old really committed to the furry aesthetic and sported a black-and-white, wide-brimmed hat, a black-and-white coat and a white minidress, all made of feathers.

The dress, which featured a back cutout and a plunging neckline, showed off the star's growing baby bump, and she accessorized with diamond earrings, white Chanel sunglasses and black-and-silver high heels.

Rihanna's caption — "not even monday" — seemed to be a hint that she'll also be bringing her fashion A-game on May 1 to the Met Gala.

The singer's followers couldn't get enough of the fabulous look and took to the comments to share their seal of approval.

"Oh. My. God.," actor Vanessa Hudgens wrote. Model and actor Cara Delevingne let emoji do all the talking and left the following comment: "🔥🔥🔥."

Comedian Ilana Glazer shared the following message for Rihanna: "we are not worthy 🙌🙌🙌." Meanwhile, tennis legend Serena Williams called the singer "the Baddest in the game."

Model Gigi Hadid also weighed in, writing, "🤤🤤 Let us try tho 🫠."

Work it, Rihanna! @badgalriri via Instagram

Rihanna, who is also mom to an almost 1-year-old son, first showed off her baby bump during her Super Bowl performance in February. Since then, she's embraced pregnancy style and rocked a sheer leather gown at the Oscars in March.

Rihanna at the 2023 Oscars. Jordan Strauss / AP

Last month, the singer surprised Ulta Beauty shoppers in Las Vegas when she showed up to unveil one of her new Fenty Beauty products. The expectant mother donned a crisp, white turtleneck, jean jacket and maxi skirt for the appearance.

Rihanna at Ulta Beauty in Las Vegas. Fenty Beauty

In April, Rihanna also sported a denim acid-washed outfit at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.