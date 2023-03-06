Rihanna shares adorable clip of her son watching her ‘Lift Me Up’ music video

Rihanna cannot stop gushing about her adorable baby boy.

On Sunday, March 5, the “Diamonds” singer shared pictures and a video of her son reacting to the music video for her song “Lift Me Up” on Instagram. She will be performing the track live at the 95th Academy Awards next week, Variety reported.

The first photo in her post showed her son, whose name she has yet to reveal, tearfully looking up at the camera.

She explained his sad expression in the caption.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” she joked, referring to her second pregnancy, which she announced at the Super Bowl Feb. 12.

The second slide featured a cute video of her son watching her perform “Lift Me Up," babbling as his mom sings.

The third and final slide showed another angle of the toddler captivated by his mom’s performance of the song, which appeared on the soundtrack for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

In the comments, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid complimented the musician and her baby boy. Proud dad A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, also joined in.

“MR.MAYERS,” he commented, with a red heart emoji.

Rihanna subtly revealed she and A$AP Rocky will be welcoming another child by placing her hand on her baby bump during her Super Bowl performance.

After she left the stage, reps for the Fenty Beauty founder confirmed to NBC News that she is expecting.

A few days later, she opened up about being a mom for the first time in an interview with British Vogue.

The 35-year-old musician, who is the publication’s March 2023 cover star, said the birth of her son “was beautiful” and that she felt “blessed” by the experience.

“Essentially, from one person I became two,” said the self-made billionaire, who welcomed her son in May 2022. “You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”

She called her first few days of motherhood “insane” and shared “you don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to."

Rihanna added that she and A$AP Rocky, 34, “came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

She also shared why she wanted to headline the Super Bowl despite recently giving birth.

“It’s this knowing that you can do anything, even things that seem the craziest,” she said. “You feel this sense of: ‘Nothing is impossible.'"

Rihanna will take the stage for her second performance since having her son at the 2023 Academy Awards March 12. “Lift Me Up” is Rihanna’s first Oscar-nominated song.