Richard Gere makes rare appearance with eldest son Homer at Cannes Film Festival

Richard Gere and his eldest son, Homer, were photographed in a rare appearance on the red carpet.

The 74-year-old actor attended the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17. At the event, he was photographed alongside his eldest son, 24-year-old Homer Gere, and his wife, publicist Alejandra Gere (formerly Silva), who he married in 2018.

Richard and Homer Gere were dressed nearly identical at the festival, with both men donning black tuxedo jackets paired over white shirts, black pants, all tied together with black bowties.

Silva also wore a black strapless gown on the red carpet, adorned with pink floral embellishments trailing across the bodice and down her hip close to the hem of dress.

Homer James Jigme Gere, Alejandra Silva Gere and Richard Gere attend attend the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Richard Gere welcomed Homer in 2000 with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell. The couple wed in 2002 after several years of dating and in 2016 finalized their divorce. Lowell is also mother to daughter Hannah, whom she shares with ex-husband Griffin Dunne.

The “Pretty Woman” star went on to marry Alejandra Silva, 41, in 2018. They are parents to two sons, Alexander, 5, and a 3-year-old, whose name they have not publicly revealed. Silva shares son Albert Friedland with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

The actor was also previously married to Cindy Crawford, though the former couple did not welcome any children together.

Over the years, Richard Gere has kept his personal life private, including his children. He isn’t often photographed with his eldest son and Silva doesn’t show their sons’ faces on social media, posting photos taken from behind or snaps where their faces are obstructed or blurred.

Here’s everything to know about Richard Gere’s three sons.

Homer James Jigme Gere, 24

Richard Gere and Homer James Jigme Gere attend the "Oh, Canada" after-party at Lucia Cannes on May 17 in Cannes, France. Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nik

Richard Gere and Lowell welcomed their first and only child together, son Homer James Jigme Gere, on Feb. 6, 2000 in New York City, according to People.

The actor’s oldest son is named after both of their family members. His first name comes from the“Pretty Woman” star’s late father, Homer Gere, while his middle name comes from the “Law & Order” star's father, James Lowell.

When his son was two, Richard Gere opened up about his personality during a December 2002 interview with The Guardian, calling him the “joy of my life.” He added, “Loves music, very fast runner, very smart. Very funny. Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being.”

Richard Gere spoke to the Hindustan Times in March 2015 about how how his son influences his decision to accept certain roles.

“My film decisions are mostly mine, but I’m very careful about not being away from my son, Homer James Jigme Gere, for very long,” he explained. “So, if I have to be away for long I talk to him about it, and if there is a problem, I don’t take up the project.”

Prior to walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, Homer Gere made rare appearances with his father as a child. They were often photographed at sporting events in New York City, including games for the Yankees and Knicks. In July 2014, Homer Gere attended the Griffon Film Festival in Italy.

During a February 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Richard Gere described his eldest son as “very sweet, very sensitive, very smart.”

“He’s smarter than me, stronger than me, faster than me, taller than me, better than me,” Richard Gere added. “He’s great. I love him.”

As for his personal life, Homer Gere attended Hackley School located in Tarrytown, New York for high school, according to his LinkedIn. He attended college at Brown University, where he graduated in May 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and visual art.

Since September 2022, he has also worked as a research assistant in the therapeutic neuroscience lab at the Ivy League’s School of Public Health.

In a March 2024 interview with Vanity Fair Spain, Richard Gere said that Homer Gere “doesn’t understand” his dad's level of stardom, adding, “And it is also very difficult for him to see me on the screen because, even if I play an extreme character, I am still his father and it is difficult for him to get into the story.”

Richard Gere revealed during the interview that Homer Gere was beginning to follow in his footsteps in more than one way, including exploring his acting and musical abilities.

“As it happens, he just started acting too. He has suddenly become interested and seems to enjoy it,” Richard Gere noted. “He’s been writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common.”

Richard Gere also said that “one of the rules” of his is that his children learn how to play an instrument. Homer Gere initially chose the piano and began playing as a child.

“He studied it for two years and then quit, but I insisted that he had to try something else and he switched to drums, which also didn’t last long,” Richard Gere explained. “However, a couple of years ago he started playing with his own band in college and is now a vocalist in a punk band.”

Alexander Gere, 5

Alexander Gere poses for a picture on Alejandra Silva Gere's Instagram. @alejandragere on Instagram

Richard Gere and Silva welcomed their first child together, son Alexander, in February 2019 in New York City after the couple announced they were expecting in September 2018.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Silva shared a photo of she and Richard Gere meeting with the Dalai Lama, writing in the caption, “A very special moment. Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama.”

While Richard Gere and Silva have not made any official public appearances with their younger children, she will occasionally share photos of them on social media with their faces concealed.

Silva’s sweet snaps included a photo from October 2022 of her sons at a pumpkin patch, a November 2022 pic of Alexander donning adorable green rain boots, as well as a March 2023 picture of him posing with a nopal during a trip to Mexico.

In March 2024, Richard Gere told Vanity Fair Spain that he and Silva would be relocating from New York to Madrid in the fall with their two younger children.

“For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full time outside of the United States,” he told the magazine. “And I think it will also be very interesting for my children.”

During the interview, Richard Gere also cited having young children as the reason he didn’t watch many movies and didn’t “go out much.”

“We have three small children. An 11-year-old, a five-year-old and a four-year-old,” he said, referring to his two sons with Silva and her son Albert. “So around nine thirty at night we are all asleep. If we watch something, it will be on the big television we have at home.”

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva’s Second Child, 3

Alejandra Gere walks with her two sons on the beach. @alejandragere on Instagram

Richard Gere and Silva welcomed their second child together, a son, in April 2020, after a representative for the actor confirmed to TODAY in November 2019 that they were expecting another kid.

The news was first reported by Spanish magazine Hola!. At the time, the outlet reported that the couple chose to welcome their son at their home in Pound Ridge, New York, to have privacy with their two young children.

Richard Gere and Silva have not publicly shared the name of their youngest son.

Much like his brother, he has been featured on occasion on his mom’s Instagram, including a rare family photo to mark Christmas Eve in December 2022.

Silva has also shared snaps of her sons on the beach in February 2023, as well as another family photo the same month after Richard Gere was hospitalized with pneumonia.