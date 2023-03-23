Reese Witherspoon's kids share sweet messages for her 47th birthday

Reese Witherspoon is feeling the love on her 47th special day.

The actor's two oldest kids, Ava, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, wished her a happy birthday on Instagram on her birthday, March 22.

"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this ✨legendary lady✨ I’m lucky enough to call my mama!" Ava Phillippe wrote on Instagram. "She is truly a force of nature. While I am endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she’s accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world as a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person."

"With each year, I find even more reasons to love her, and I am thrilled to celebrate another year of her bright light in my life! 💖," she continued. "Love you always @reesewitherspoon."

In the comments, Witherspoon wrote, "How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you??"

Deacon Phillippe shared a sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on his Instagram story. On top of the snap, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the most amazing mom. Beyond grateful for u❤️."

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon wishes her a happy 47th birthday. @deaconphillippe via Instagram

Witherspoon later shared Deacon's post on her Instagram story, adding her own crying face emoji.

In addition to Ava and Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, Witherspoon is also a mom to 10-year-old son Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth.

And as Witherspoon's birthday message for her youngest son's most recent birthday shows, writing loving captions is a bit of a family tradition.

When the little guy turned 10 in September, Witherspoon gave him a sweet shout-out on Instagram. She said, "Happy 10th Birthday to my wonderful boy, Tennessee!! Your brilliant curiosity and endless energy make me smile every day! I’m so lucky to be your mama. I love you buddy!"

The "Legally Blonde" actor didn't forget her older son's birthday, either. She shared a recent picture of Deacon Phillippe and one of him as a little kid, writing, "Big birthday love for (Deacon) today! The guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent. And the biggest heart in the world," she said, adding that she "could not be more proud" of him.

Ava Phillippe also felt the love. For her 23rd birthday, Witherspoon posted a picture of them at the beach, writing it was a "gift" to watch her daughter "become the most amazing woman."

In the comments, her daughter wrote, "You really do ‘mom love’ like no one else can. thank you for celebrating me as I am since day one."