Reese Witherspoon shares festive photo with 10-year-old son Tennessee

It’s a holly, jolly Christmas season for Reese Witherspoon and her family.

The actor got into the holiday spirit by donating at a local shelter and spending time with her husband, Jim Toth, and their 10-year-old son, Tennessee. The “Morning Show” star posted a festive selfie of the three on her Instagram on Dec. 21.

“It’s the season to give back, donate toys, coats and diapers to local shelters. And also figure out how to wrap awkwardly sized presents together!” Witherspoon captioned the post, which shows her youngest son smiling and wearing a Santa Claus hat.

She also included a selfie of her and her husband, who is seen holding a white fluffy stuffed animal.

It appears Witherspoon has been ready for the happiest time of year. On Nov. 28, days after Thanksgiving, she posted a photo of her Christmas tree already on display at her home.

“Too soon?” she commented on the post, to which many people replied, “Never.”

Earlier this week, she and the "Morning Show" crew had some "holiday fun on the set" before they went on break. In an Instagram video, Witherspoon showed off her team's looks as they participated in an ugly sweater contest.

The “Big Little Lies” actor and producer keeps busy with her many projects and kids. Aside from Tennessee, she is also mother to 23-year-old daughter Ava and 19-year-old son Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

In September, she wished her youngest a happy 10th birthday by posting a photo of Tennessee against a fun background and wearing black sunglasses.

“Happy 10th Birthday to my wonderful boy, Tennessee!! Your brilliant curiosity and endless energy make me smile every day! I’m so lucky to be your mama. I love you buddy! Tenn turns 10!” she captioned the Sept. 26 post.

That same day she also celebrated National Daughter Day by sharing a photo of her and Ava.

"Always feeling very lucky to have my wonderful, creative, talented daughter in my life!" she wrote. "What a gift to share this life journey with you ..and the best makeup tips... it’s really great to share beauty tips, dog memes and the same shoe size. Makes life so fun!"

Deacon also got some “Big Birthday Love” when he turned 19. Witherspoon posted a new and an older photo of her son, calling him, “The guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent. And the biggest heart in the world.”

“Could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D!” she added.