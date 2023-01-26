Ree Drummond’s foster son Jamar thanks ‘father figure’ Ladd in heartfelt post

Jamar Goff, Ree and Ladd Drummond’s foster son, is expressing his sincere gratitude to his foster dad.

In an Instagram post, the 20-year-old wished Ladd Drummond a happy birthday by thanking him for being “the best father figure.”

“I’ve been blessed with the best father figure I could possibly ask for. The smartest, strongest, most dedicated, and devoted man I know,” Jamar wrote on Jan. 22. “You’ve taught me more things than you know and you’re still teaching me.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve done and everything you’re doing, I couldn’t be more grateful for the man I get to call ‘dad,’” he continued before adding, “Happy Birthday!! Don’t work too hard.”

In 2020, Ree Drummond, aka “The Pioneer Woman,” shared with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that Jamar was “a full-on member” of her family. The Drummonds are also parents to Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd,

“He’s been living with us for over a year and a half,” Ree Drummond said at the time, adding, “Ladd, my husband, and myself never set out to be foster parents. But Jamar’s circumstances kind of presented themselves, and he’s just a full-on member of our family.”

When Jamar was 18, she explained how she wrote about him in her book “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere.”

“He and my younger son, Todd ... are actually just the best of friends. And then Jamar and Bryce are peers, they play football together,” she said at the time. “Two or three years ago, if someone had told me I would be a foster mother, I couldn’t have predicted how that would have unfolded.”

Last April, the Drummonds further cemented Jamar in their family when they re-created childhood Easter photos from a decade ago and included him in the updated snap.

“Swipe to see the recreated photo,” Ree Drummond wrote, which included a photo of her children posed identically, but all grown up and with Jamar. “(Then swipe again!!!) 😊 I love these pookie heads a lot. (Heads up, moms, mullets are back.)”