Rebel Wilson throws a 1st birthday party for daughter Royce — see the pics

Rebel Wilson’s daughter Royce is growing up so fast.

The 43-year-old actor recently celebrated her baby girl’s first birthday by throwing her a pastel-themed party filled with desserts and pink balloons.

Wilson uploaded videos and pictures from the celebration to her Instagram story Nov. 4. In the first clip, the “Pitch Perfect” star zoomed in on the elaborate dessert display, which included adorable photos of Royce with her mom and a yellow birthday cake, as Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” song played in the background.

Rebel Wilson shared a video of her daughter, Royce, at her birthday party. Rebel Wilson / Instagram

For her next post, Wilson shared a cute video of the birthday girl, who wore a pink dress and a bib with the number one, as she smiled while clapping her hands in her high chair. Royce’s high chair was decorated with multiple pink balloons, including one that said “First Birthday Girl.”

“Happy Birthday Royce! Woo” the proud mom cheered in the video.

Royce flipped through a picture book in another clip. “She’s a speed reader,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s fiancée, Ramona Agruma, also celebrated Royce’s special day on her Instagram story. She shared Wilson’s video and added the caption “my love” to the clip.

Agruma held Royce in another snap and wrote “princess.” The entrepreneur smiled in the picture as Royce looked ready to dig into her cake. Wilson joined Agruma and Royce in the next family photo. The trio helped blow out Royce’s birthday candle.

In her final Instagram story, Agruma shared a picture of her and Wilson holding Royce’s arms up as they took a photo together in what appeared to be a church. The 1-year-old wore a white dress decorated with flowers and a matching sweater and headband.

Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma celebrate Royce's first birthday. Ramona Agruma / Instagram

The “Senior Year” actor also uploaded a sweet photo to Instagram of her lifting Royce into the air in the church.

“Happy 1st birthday baby,” she simply wrote in the caption.

Wilson announced she had welcomed her first child via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2022. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she gushed in an Instagram post.

She added, “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Wilson has continued to gush about her daughter on social media. In May, she proudly celebrated her first Mother’s Day.

In July, Wilson spoke to TODAY.com about becoming a mom. She explained that she froze her eggs before she turned 40 and thought surrogacy would be the best option.

“I was lucky to get an embryo from the process because of my age and because I have polycystic ovary syndrome,” she shared. “With just one embryo, I decided to go with surrogacy. Physically I could have carried the baby, but there was a much higher statistical chance it would work with (a) surrogate.”

She revealed at the time that Royce started talking and her first word was “mom.”

Wilson said she would love for her daughter to call her “mommy” or “mum” in the future.