Reba McEntire recalls how she raised son Shelby to not be a ‘spoiled brat’

Reba McEntire is opening up about the down-to-earth way she raised her son, Shelby Blackstock.

The country icon, 67, said in a recent People interview that despite her celebrity lifestyle, she never wanted Blackstock, now 32, to feel entitled to star treatment as he grew up.

“When we would play games or cards, I’d never let Shelby win,” the singer said. “He wouldn’t have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, ‘I’ll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don’t be a little jerk. Don’t be a spoiled brat.’”

McEntire added that she is “very proud” of Blackstock, whom she welcomed in 1990 with her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock.

Reba McEntire and her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock, with their son, Shelby, in 2002. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he’s read 10 books this year,” McEntire said. “He’s always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too.”

McEntire’s career was already in full swing when Shelby came on the scene. In 1990, the year her son was born, the country star also released her 17th studio album, “Rumor Has It,” which included one of her most beloved songs, “Fancy.”

She told People that despite her hectic work schedule, she spent regular quality time with her son.

“I had the best nannies, and I took him on the road with me,” she said. “When I couldn’t, I would fly home after a concert, get him up in the morning, take him to school and pick him up. We’d play until I had to fly out again for a concert that night. I wanted to be with Shelby. Still do.”

She added that her son, a professional race car driver, has a low-key approach to having such a famous mom.

“A lot of people have told me you would never know (he) had been blessed with the life he was given,” she said.

Blackstock recently married his longtime love, Marissa Blackstock (née Branch), in a fairy-tale wedding at Walt Disney World.

McEntire’s daughter-in-law seems to be fitting right into the family. Back in April, Blackstock shared an Instagram photo of him, his wife and his mom wearing overalls after their “first annual chili cook-off,” joined by McEntire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn.

“(Marissa) and I are filing a formal complaint that our chili wasn’t nominated, but the Great Pepper had spoken!” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks, mom, and Rex, for hosting; we’re coming for y’all next year!”