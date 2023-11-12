Priyanka Chopra celebrates Malti’s ‘first rangoli’ during Diwali

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying teaching daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas about her culture as their family celebrates Diwali with the toddler.

Diwali, which is the Hindu festival of lights that represents light triumphing over darkness, began Nov. 12 and Chopra Jonas marked the special occasion by sharing glimpses into her celebration on Instagram.

The 41-year-old actor uploaded a photo to her Instagram story of a rangoli, art that welcomes wealth and good luck into a home. The “Citadel” star seemed to draw a yellow and magenta flower in chalk and place an oil lamp at the center of it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first Diwali celebration on her Instagram story. Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

“First rangoli,” she wrote above the picture with a red heart, praying-hands and baby emoji, possibly suggesting that her adorable 1-year-old helped with the artwork.

In her second post, Chopra Jonas shared a close-up of a candle flame. “Let there always be light…” she wrote. She added an oil lamp and heart-shaped emoji before including the hashtag “HappyDiwali.”

"Let there always be Light," the actor wrote on her Instagram story in honor of Diwali. Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

The “Love Again” star has frequently shared photos on social media of Malti learning about her culture and different values. In September, Chopra Jonas posted a carousel of photos that showed her holding her daughter in front of a small shrine. Malti hugged her Ganpati, a lord Ganesha stuffed animal, in a couple of the snaps.

“A girl and her Ganpati,” the proud mom captioned the slideshow. “Always with us.. wherever we go..”

Earlier this year, Malti traveled to India for the first time. The mother-daughter duo visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai together. “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings,” Chopra Jonas said in April.

Since she and husband Nick Jonas became parents in January 2022, Chopra Jonas has constantly gushed about her daughter and being a mom on social media. In October, she opened up to TODAY.com about how motherhood has changed her.

“Motherhood has made me a lot more fragile,” she revealed.

She explained, “I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self worth or confidence but what it has impacted — it’s made me a lot more wary. Every day, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s the mistake I’m going to make? Or how can I mess this up? How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this.”

In addition to teaching Malti about her Indian culture, Chopra Jonas said she is also making sure Malti understands confidence and self-worth.

“My parents did that with me, teaching me a sense of self,” she said. “I was always told to voice my opinion … If there was someone who critiqued me or debated my opinion, I was encouraged to have that conversation.”

She is already passing those lessons onto her first child.

“I think that is one way my parents equipped me with being able to have a sense of self when I got out into the real world,” she continued. “And I think I’m trying to do that with (our child), too.”