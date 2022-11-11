Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas are sharing all of their love with their baby girl, Malti Marie.

Chopra Jonas, 40, posted the adorable picture to her Instagram on Thursday, and it has since garnered over 2 million likes.

In the cute picture, Chopra Jonas smiles on the ground holding Malti up to her face while Jonas looks lovingly at the pair, propped up on an elbow next to them. Although Malti's face is not visible, the baby girl's full head of light brown hair steals the spotlight.

"Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," Chopra Jonas captioned the picture, which was geo-tagged to Los Angeles, California. Jonas replied to the post with a single red heart.

The actor and singer welcomed their daughter in January via surrogate. The baby spent her first 100 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was eventually reunited with her mom and dad at home.

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Chopra Jonas shared on Instagram in May.

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in May, Jonas, 29, told Clarkson that diving into parenting was "pretty wild."

"It’s just been a magical season of our life and also pretty wild. But it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful," he said.

The two proud parents regularly share photos of their baby daughter on social media but are always careful to obscure her face. In one post for Father's Day, Chopra Jonas shared a photo of their Malti Marie with her back to the camera, wearing shoes with the letter "M" on each foot. Proud dad Jonas held up his little daughter and wore one sneaker that said "MM's" and another that said "DAD."

"To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy," Chopra Jonas wrote in the caption. "What an amazing day to come back home...I love you..here's to many more."

In his post for Mother's Day, Jonas told the story of how their daughter was finally able to come home from the NICU and celebrated his "incredible" wife — while being careful to hide the baby's face with a white heart emoji.

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," he wrote, in part, at the time. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother."

