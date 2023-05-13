Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti is the 'happiest, most joyous baby ever'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves the type of person that her 1-year-old daughter, Malti, is growing up to be.

During a May 12 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Chopra Jonas talked about her life at home with Malti and said her little one is doing "really well."

"She is here in New York with us. She is like magical," Chopra Jonas said.

"She doesn’t jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever," the "Citadel" star added.

"That's great," Cohen replied.

Chopra Jonas shares her daughter with husband Nick Jonas. On "WWHL," Chopra Jonas talked about her and her hubby's love story and said they got to know each other after he slid into her DMs on Instagram.

"That’s how we started talking,” she explained.

When asked what type of message he sent her, Chopra Jonas said the "Jealous" singer didn't use any kind of emojis.

"He was a no-emoji kind of guy. He was like, ‘I’ve been told we must meet.’ The quiet confidence. So I married him!” she laughed.

As TODAY'S cover star, Chopra Jonas sat down with Hoda Kotb in April to talk about her life at home with Jonas and Malti, her road to success and the death of her father.

The "White Tiger" star said that when she met Jonas, she was hesitant to give him a chance because of their 10-year age gap.

“I didn’t give it much of a chance because, I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time,” she said. “I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.”

In January 2022, the couple welcomed Malti via surrogate.

"She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever," Chopra Jonas said.