Priyanka Chopra says she froze her eggs in her early 30s: 'I felt such a freedom'

Priyanka Chopra always knew she wanted kids.

So, the actor said, she froze her eggs in her early 30s after a suggestion from her OBGYN mom, Madhu Chopra.

Chopra opened up about this journey on the March 27 episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast hosted by Dax Shepard.

"I felt such a freedom," said Chopra, who is now 40. "I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. And I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with."

Chopra is urging women to freeze their eggs, too.

"I tell all of my younger friends, the biological clock is real," she said. "It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that. Especially with women that have been working all their lives."

Chopra shared she tells women to save up for the costly process.

"I tell people, 'you save money to buy a car every month,'" she says. "Do it for Christmas. It's the best gift you'll give yourself. You're taking the power of your biological clock."

Chopra is not the only celebrity who has revealed she froze her eggs. Rebel Wilson, Paris Hilton and TODAY's Hoda Kotb have all publicly shared their process.

Chopra said her desire to have kids was part of her hesitation around dating her now-husband, singer Nick Jonas, who's a decade younger.

“I was like ‘I don’t know if he wants kids at 25’,” she said.

In a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times, Chopra joked she would want her family to be as large as a "cricket team." That means a whopping 11 family members.

"I do want children, as many as I can have," she said.

After four months of being engaged, Chopra and Jonas were married in December 2018 in both a Christian and Hindu ceremony.

Chopra and Jonas welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 with help from a surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple wrote in a joint statement. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Jonas later shared a post on Instagram on Mother’s Day, writing that their daughter was “finally home” after spending “100 plus days in the NICU."

Fans recently saw a first glimpse of their daughter, who made her first debut in the spotlight in January 2023 at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers.

