Priscilla Presley shares rare pic with Lisa Marie’s twin daughters and Riley Keough

The granddaughters of Elvis are all together.

At least they were for a rare family photo that Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of the late superstar, shared on Instagram.

"Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!" she wrote June 16 as the caption for a photo of her alongside her grandchildren, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood and 34-year-old Riley Keough.

Keough and the twins are the daughters of Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at age 54 after suffering a medical emergency.

She had Keough as well as a son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, with Danny Keough, while Michael Lockwood is the father of the twins.

In the comments on Priscilla Presley's post, fans shared their congratulations for the twins on their graduation, with many commenting about how proud their mother would have been to see them accomplish such a milestone.

In the photo, all four women are standing outside in the sunshine and smiling. The happy photo comes as the family has been in the news for proceedings around Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

Riley Keough, who recently starred in "Daisy Jones and The Six," was named the sole trustee of her late mother's estate, after she filed a petition to the court earlier this month to approve a settlement agreement with Priscilla Presley, among other family members. On the same day, Priscilla Presley filed a declaration of support, explaining that early proceedings surrounding the estate had been "misconstrued in the press as a ‘fight’ over my beloved daughter’s trust."

"Happy to see the family together," one fan commented on Priscilla Presley's photo.