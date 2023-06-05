Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy, shares name and sweet meaning

Britain’s royal family has expanded with the addition of a new baby boy.

Princess Eugenie announced on Instagram June 5 that she and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son on May 30.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she captioned a pair of photos of the baby, including one with older brother August, 2, looking at him.

The princess also shared that the baby’s name has special meaning to the family.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she wrote.

The "great great great grandfather" she's referring to was King George V, the first of the House of Windsor.

Eugenie announced in January that she was expecting.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she captioned a photo of August with his head wedged into her stomach.

Princess Eugenie is niece to King Charles III. Her father is the king’s brother, Prince Andrew, and her mother is Sarah, Duchess of York. Her grandmother is the late Queen Elizabeth II. She is eleventh in the line of succession to the throne.