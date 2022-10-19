Pregnant Kaley Cuoco couldn’t stop crying over Selma Blair’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ exit

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco sobbed during Selma Blair's departure from "Dancing with the Stars," explaining, "I can't handle it."

On Wednesday, the "Big Bang Theory" alum shared footage of herself tearfully watching "DWTS." On the Oct. 17 episode, Blair gave her final performance due to challenges with multiple sclerosis, with which she was diagnosed in 2018.

"What's going on?" Cuoco's partner, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey, asked in the video.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco had a sweet reaction to Selma Blair's final performance on "Dancing with the Stars." @kaleycuoco via Instagram

"Selma just got four tens," Cuoco said of Blair's perfect score following her performance with dancer Sasha Farber.

When Pelphrey remarked that Cuoco is "literally weeping," she replied, "I can't handle it! I love her."

Blair shared on the episode that dancing weighed on her body, adding, "I’ve pushed as far as I could."

Blair, a mother to 11-year-old son Arthur, dedicated her final dance — a waltz to the song “What the World Needs Now Is Love” — to “everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also the power in realizing it’s time to walk away.”

The beautiful performance jolted Cuoco’s emotions, which is a very normal reaction while pregnant. According to the Mayo Clinic, hormonal shifts can cause mood swings and other strong emotions.

This month, Cuoco announced her baby news on Instagram with photos of her and Pelphrey holding "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" mugs, along with a cake with pink frosting.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she wrote. "Beyond blessed and over the moon…"

