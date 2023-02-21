Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate daughter's 2nd birthday with sweet family pics

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrated daughter Sterling’s second birthday with an extravagant pink-themed party.

On Feb. 20, the proud parents posted pictures from the event and wished their elder child a happy birthday on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes, 27, uploaded a slideshow of her holding her daughter, smiling alongside the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. All three stood in front of an elaborate pink balloon display and a cake that appeared to be made out of donut holes.

In other pictures, Sterling, who wore a blue overalls covered in smiley faces and a velvet blush top, enjoyed all the activities and games at her party as she jumped around in a bounce house and played in a ball pit.

Baby brother Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who was born Nov. 28, 2022, made an appearance, too. He joined his parents and sister for one adorable family photo.

“My baby girl is a whole 2 years old! I can’t even believe it,” Brittany Mahomes wrote in the caption.

She continued, “These have been some of the best years of my life being your mama Sterling Skye! You make everyday a good day!”

The mom of two ended her post by playfully requesting that her daughter “please stop growing up.”

On his page, Patrick Mahomes, 27, also posted a slideshow that included some snaps from Sterling’s party and throwback pictures of the toddler bonding with her parents.

In one picture, the recent Super Bowl champ and his daughter laid on the floor as he read her a children’s book called “I Love Dad with The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Another cute photo showed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes playing with a younger Sterling on a swing set.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP referred to his daughter as his "heart" in the caption. “Happy 2nd birthday!” he cheered.

In a joint Instagram post, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who tied the knot last year, shared some behind-the-scenes footage from Sterling’s celebration.

The video featured a glimpse of a donut bar, a shot of Sterling hanging out with her friends and a clip of her laughing as she glided down a miniature slide.

The party was held before Sterling’s actual birthday, so Brittany Mahomes also uploaded pictures to her Instagram story on Feb. 20 of her and her husband celebrating Sterling turning 2 at the zoo.

The 2-year-old, who was carried around the zoo on her dad’s shoulders, watched fish swim in the aquarium, visited elephants, ran away from an owl and fed pigs during her eventful day.

Sterling has had a busy couple of weeks since watching her dad defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

At the game, she cheered on her dad while sporting red and gold hair ties, proudly donning the Chiefs’ colors. She also wore a custom leather jacket that featured his jersey number, 15.

The next day, the family of four continued the NFL tradition of traveling to Disneyland after the Super Bowl.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes shared an Instagram photo of them holding their children in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!” they captioned the group picture and included a red heart emoji.