Paris Hilton reveals her real ‘mom voice’ in adorable new video with baby

Paris Hilton allowed fans to hear her adoring mom voice when she shared a video of her 10-month-old son, Phoenix, dressed up as Cookie Monster.

The DJ and media personality, 42, who welcomed Phoenix in January with husband Carter Reum, posted the clip Nov. 12 on TikTok. She captioned it, "Cuteness overload...Love him so much!...My heart is so full" and added several sweet emoji.

The video shows cute Phoenix smiling at his own reflection in the phone as he wears his fluffy blue costume. Hilton can be heard cooing at her son in the background. "Are you cute? Do you like that? Yeah? That's you?"

Fans adored Hilton's video gushing over her baby boy, with a few commenting to point out how happy Hilton's maternal voice sounded.

"Paris your mummy/baby voice is the cutest!!" one wrote, prompting Hilton to respond with a smiling emoji.

"Paris in her mom era is absolutely EVERYTHING," wrote another.

Aside from the nurturing love in her voice that makes it sound different than it did in the past, Hilton has also previously acknowledged that she created a fake voice for herself when she was a reality TV star.

During a 2016 visit to TODAY, Hilton spoke with a much huskier voice than the one fans remembered from her five seasons on "The Simple Life."

“This is actually my real voice,” Hilton told hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford at the time, acknowledging that the “baby voice” she spoke with in the past was not authentic.

“I actually have a low voice in real life," she said.

In July, Hilton celebrated Phoenix's half birthday by sharing pics and a video of herself cuddling her son as the pair laid on a pink rug.

Her caption took inspiration from the "Barbie" movie, writing, "This Barbie is a Mom. My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete."

She added, "Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby."

In February, Hilton appeared on TODAY, where she opened up about why she and Reum kept the news about their baby under wraps until he arrived via surrogate.

"I just feel like my life has been so public and I just wanted something for me,” she explained. “I didn’t want the media and people online just speaking about my son even before he was here on this earth.”

Hilton even waited more than a week after Phoenix was born to share the news with her mom, Kathy Hilton, and her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

“I just really felt that I wanted to have this journey with us only,” Hilton shared on her podcast, “This is Paris,” earlier this year. “It was hard to keep that in because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but you’re just nervous because if you tell one person then you know they tell someone and then all of a sudden it’s, like, in TMZ or Page Six.

“When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was just amazing to see the look on her face,” she added. “She was so surprised. Just the look on her face was just priceless.”