Olympic diver Tom Daley and director Dustin Lance Black welcome baby No. 2

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's family just got a little bit bigger.

The married couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, and wrote a sweet message along with the first photos of the newborn on social media on Wednesday.

Daley, an Olympic diver who won four medals at the 2020 Tokyo games, posted two pictures on his Instagram account and shared his son's name, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley.

In the first photo, Daley sits in a chair and holds the infant as his partner puts his arm around his shoulder. The couple stares lovingly at their nearly five-year-old son Robbie, who gazes at his new sibling. In the second photo, Daley smiles for the camera as he holds his son close to his chest.

"Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect 🧡 Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO! 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦," he captioned the photos.

Daley's Olympic teammate Jack Laugher commented on the post, writing, "Congratulations Tom!! Xxx."

Olympian Matty Lee also shared his well wishes and commented, "Can’t wait to meet him! Love you all ❤️."

Black shared a similar photo that showed Robbie kissing his new little brother as his parents looked on in delight.

"And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023. ❤️," he captioned the post.

Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass commented, "Congrats fellas!!!!" and Bravo host Andy Cohen also congratulated the couple, writing, "MAZEL TOV!!! ❤️🙌."

It's been an exciting couple of weeks for the couple, who recently celebrated 10 years together. Black shared several photos of their romantic journey to mark the occasion and a heartfelt caption.

"10 years ago today... …I met my best friend and the great love of my life at a random dinner in Los Angeles that I had no business being at (I had a script due the next day!), I worried I was in real (good) trouble from the first moment we spoke. I was right," he wrote.

The director thanked his husband for his "love, patience, and encouragement" and for "all of the many adventures past and yet to come."