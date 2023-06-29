Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcome 2nd child: 'Born at home in water'

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have welcomed their second child, a son, who was born at home.

The “Twilight” star, 35, announced her son's arrival June 29 in a message in her Instagram story. "A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life," Reed wrote on an image showing her holding her newborn son's hand.

Nikki Reed described her son's home birth as "one of the most beautiful days of my life." @nikkireed via Instagram

"Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size," she wrote.

Reed went on to thank her midwife and her doctor for "helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world."

The couple, seen here in March, tied the knot in 2015. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

She also thanked fans for "honoring" her "strong boundaries with social media" and for "sending positivity, kindness and LOVE" to the family.

Reed and Somerhalder, 44, tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed daughter Bodhi in 2017.

Somerhalder revealed that the couple was expecting again in January when he shared a photo of Reed holding Bodhi while cradling her baby bump.

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!” wrote the "Vampire Diaries" star.

He added, "Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

Reed shared the same image on her own Instagram page. She captioned it, "2023 celebrating life. Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift."