After nearly 2 years, Nicky Hilton finally shares her son's 'unusual' name

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has just announced the name she chose for her son, who was born in June 2022.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the fashion designer, 40, revealed that she and husband James Rothschild, 38, named their third child Chasen.

“We always liked the name, and it was unusual,” Hilton Rothschild told the publication.

According to the baby name website Nameberry, Chasen means “hunter,” and was once only used as a surname. Chasen has never cracked the top 1000 names from the Social Security Administration, making it a good choice for parents in search of rare boy names.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild (in 2024) are parents of Lily-Grace, Teddy and Chasen. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

They are also parents of daughters Lily-Grace, 7, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 6. Hilton Rothschild said that Chasten’s sisters “love” their 22-month-old brother.

“Zero jealousy. They just dote over him. she said while chatting with Us Weekly.

"He's trying to talk. He’s saying lots of words, but no full sentences yet,” Hilton shared. “He’s so sweet and his big sisters adore him.”

Hilton Rothschild went on to describe her kids’ personalities and shared a story about how Teddy recently attended an ice skating party where she was the only one wearing a “pink sequin dress.”

“(She’s) definitely more girl and feminine,” Hilton Rothschild said.

Lily-Grace takes after Hilton Rothschild in that she’s "a little more quiet and reserved,” while Chasen is “just like his dad.”

“He’s very, very serious,” Hilton Rothschild said. “It’s so cute.

In 2020, Hilton Rothschild opened up to People about how she tries to lead by example with her parenting.

“Patience and being the best version of yourself — I’ve learned that with children, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do,” she said.

“If you’re going to get upset with your child for screen time or being on an iPad, you yourself can’t be sitting on a phone or on an iPad,” she said.