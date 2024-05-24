All about Nick Carter's children

Nick Carter is a father of three children.

The Backstreet Boys singer shares his son, Odin, and his two daughters, Saoirse and Pearl Carter, with his wife, Lauren Kitt.

In an interview with E! News, Carter shared how much his kids mean to him.

“My children are my everything,” he said. “You know, if I lost everything, if I wasn’t a Backstreet Boy anymore, if I didn’t have the opportunity to still perform for people and entertain them, as long as I still had my kids, as long as I still had my family, I’d be OK.”

Read on to learn more about Nick Carter's three kids.

Odin Reign Carter

Nick Carter became a father in April 2016 when he welcomed his first child, Odin Reign Carter, with his wife, Lauren Kitt.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carter revealed he liked the name Odin because it was a "very strong name."

Shortly after Odin arrived, Carter shared a picture of his son on Instagram and said, "I just love how peaceful he is. Daddy will be home soon Odin. #babies #love #family."

Carter has since shared many pictures of his son on Instagram, including one where his little guy revealed he had a chipped baby tooth, and another where Odin helped his dad out in the studio.

"Hey, dad, you ready?" he can be heard telling Carter right before the "Everybody" singer was getting ready to lay down a track.

"Lets go," Carter replied with a thumbs up.

Odin also showed his love for his father when his mom made a video of her, Odin and his sister congratulating Carter on coming in third during "The Masked Singer" season four finale.

“Congratulations, Daddy!” Odin can be heard saying while sitting next to his mother. "We love you."

Saoirse Carter

Carter and Kitt welcomed their second child, Saoirse Carter, in October 2019.

Before she was born, the couple struggled to get pregnant again after Odin's birth. In 2015, Kitt lost a pregnancy and in 2018, she suffered another miscarriage, so when they announced they were pregnant with Saoirse in May 2019, the couple were overjoyed.

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for 🌈," Carter captioned a picture of him and his family on Instagram.

When Saoirse was born, the singer talked about the hardships his wife went through to get pregnant again.

“To my incredibly strong wife...For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness," he wrote on Instagram. "Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point. I’ll never forget the moment you asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted.”

Like her father, Saoirse loves to sing. Carter raved about his daughter's talent in an interview with E! News.

“Both of my girls, they love to sing,” he said. “They just literally sing and drum and play guitar. It’s funny, when all my kids were really little, infants, I would sing to them before they went to sleep, every single one of them. So that was in them.”

Pearl Carter

Pearl is Carter and Kitt's youngest child. Their second daughter arrived in April 2021 and Carter announced her birth in a post he shared on X, in which he said he and Kitt were experiencing some "minor complications" with their daughter.

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” Carter wrote online. “But as a parent knows all too very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

Carter told People that Pearl had to be put in the NICU shortly after she was born. He said the whole situation made him "really emotional."

Pearl made a full recovery and is a happy, healthy toddler now.