Nick Cannon loves to fun with his kids.

On June 30, Cannon, shared a fun TikTok video of him dancing with his 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

In the video, which has amassed more than 8 million views, the trio hilariously danced along to Carey's 2008 hit song "Touch My Body." Although they were all having a bit of fun, Monroe ended up wrangling her dad and her brother in an attempt to get them to pay attention to the dance.

Nick Cannon and twins Moroccan and Monroe have fun making a TikTok dance to Mariah Carey's "Touch My Body." @nickcannon / Via TikTok

It wasn't until Carey began singing her first verse that Monroe started to lead the group into the fun dance. Cannon and Moroccan eventually got the hang of it, quickly mimicking the dance moves that Monroe was doing.

However, by the end of the clip, Cannon seemed to be having so much fun that he started to do his own thing, playfully pushing his daughter to the side of the room with his bum.

Nick Cannon gets a bit carried away while dancing with his twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to Mariah Carey's "Touch My Body." @NickCannon / Via TikTok

He captioned the clip, "Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!”

Fans also loved the family video.

One person commented, "This is too cute 🥰."

Another said, "Love this!!! Def had to see Mariah's kiddos dancing to this!! Mamas songs always trending 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

A third added, "Beautiful 🥰."

Other than Monroe and Moroccan, Cannon co-parents his 10 other kids, whom he shares with five different women, including realtor Bre Tiesi, who was on the latest season of "Selling Sunset."

But despite his relationships with his kids' mothers, Cannon has said that he'll always have a lot of love for Carey.

“That’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody I will always love. I guess because I’m a truly romantic, I’m a true believer in love,” he shared on the “Hot Tee Talk Show" in July 2022. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. And I appreciate that.”

“If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there,” he added. “Always be my baby!”